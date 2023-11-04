Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 59 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.43.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $429.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.47 and its 200 day moving average is $478.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.57 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

