Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.8 %

AA stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

