Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,065,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.