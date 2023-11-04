Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,341,000 after purchasing an additional 101,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,445,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

