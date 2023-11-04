Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 1.0 %

HES opened at $146.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.