Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,477,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 153,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

