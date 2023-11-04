Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,422 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $171.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

