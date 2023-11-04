Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 2,025 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

