Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 442 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 469,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $177.12 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

