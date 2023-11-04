Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 45,745 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 774.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $29.21 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.