Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

