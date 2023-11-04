Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

NYSE CCI opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

