Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.74.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

