Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

