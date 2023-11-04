Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.81.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

