Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.86 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $48.84 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.12.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

