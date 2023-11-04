Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

