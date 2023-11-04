Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

