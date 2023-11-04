Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after buying an additional 319,440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 687.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after buying an additional 278,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,143,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.