Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average of $237.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $210.87 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

