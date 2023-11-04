Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $97.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.