Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.