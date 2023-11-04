Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

