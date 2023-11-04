Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 44,251 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -218.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

