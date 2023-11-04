Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,224 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.70 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

