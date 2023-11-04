Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

