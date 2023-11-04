Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 729 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CF Industries by 48.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

CF Industries stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

