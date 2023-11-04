Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,685,000 after acquiring an additional 812,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after acquiring an additional 620,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

