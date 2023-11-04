Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 739 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Assurant were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 143.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

