Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 669 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.47. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.62.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

