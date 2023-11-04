Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Watsco were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $367.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.53. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

