Bank of Nova Scotia Has $870,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DaVita were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

DVA opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

