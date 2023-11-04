Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,450,000 after acquiring an additional 94,674 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $62.74 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

