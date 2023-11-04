Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 175 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Graco were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,222 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

