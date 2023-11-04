Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 90 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $136.92 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $138.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.40. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.