Barclays PLC Buys 294,276 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Juniper Networks worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $788,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.