Barclays PLC Buys 39,309 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of MarketAxess worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in MarketAxess by 92.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $334,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.6 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

