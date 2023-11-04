Barclays PLC Buys 84,777 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,777 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Camden Property Trust worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

