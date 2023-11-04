Barclays PLC Increases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

