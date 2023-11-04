Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.46.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $158.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.