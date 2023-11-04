Barclays PLC Purchases 124,230 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Celanese worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,605,000 after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

