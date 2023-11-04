Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $270.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

