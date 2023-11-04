Barclays Trims TMX Group (TSE:X) Target Price to C$31.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on X. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$124.38.

TSE:X opened at C$29.06 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

