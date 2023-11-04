Barrington Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Forrester Research Price Performance
NASDAQ:FORR opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 214,167 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 168,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
