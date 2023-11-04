Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Bath & Body Works worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

