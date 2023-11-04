Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

