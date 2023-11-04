Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) & Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Head to Head Contrast

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Frasers Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.56 billion 0.98 $800.00 million $3.07 10.62 Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A $0.30 26.61

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Group. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frasers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Frasers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Frasers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 9.47% -30.08% 12.97% Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and Frasers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 7 7 0 2.40 Frasers Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $44.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Bath & Body Works’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Frasers Group.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Frasers Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Cruise, and van mildert. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group Plc in December 2019. Frasers Group Plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

