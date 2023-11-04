BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as low as $78.02 and last traded at $78.38, with a volume of 461596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 382,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

