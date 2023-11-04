BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $188.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.