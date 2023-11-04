Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

